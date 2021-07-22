More Mandaue seniors still need to be vaccinated

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Nearly 600 senior citizens here have received the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) single-dose vaccines since the start of the brand roll-out last Monday, July 19, 2021.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the city’s Vaccine Board, said that the city has already consumed 585 doses of the single-dose Janssen.

Of the 11,250 doses of Janssen vaccines they received last Monday, there were 10,665 doses left.

Despite this, only 25 percent of the over 36,000 master-listed senior citizens were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Following this, the city has strengthened the campaign and approach for senior citizens, aside from the continuing Vaccination Information Campaign at the barangays.

The city government has also expanded the vaccination sites that would administer Janssen vaccines.

Right now, the brand is already available at the city’s four vaccination sites namely the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, UCLM campus new building, JCentre Mall (3rd floor), and Pacific Mall (4th floor).

Before, the vaccine was administered only at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said the city would use the Mobile Vaccine Center (MVC) to visit barangays and prioritize senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.

“ Atong usbon ang atong approach sa vaccination para sa atong mga senior citizens… we will bring the government and the vaccination closer to them. Ug buot sila magpahatod-kuha sa vaccination sites, atong buhaton… ug bedridden? house to house vaccination. Ato ni buhaton para sa atong mga senior citizens. “ said Cortes.

Senior citizens are also allowed to walk in anytime at the city’s vaccination centers where there are priority lanes provided for them. They just need to bring their senior citizen IDs or any government-issued ID with proof of age.

The Mayor once again encouraged the residents especially seniors to get themselves vaccinated as it will protect them against severe symptoms of the virus.

Cortes also encouraged those who were already vaccinated to encourage their families, relatives, and friends to get inoculated.

Lawyer Lizer August Malate, head of the city’s Vaccine Operation Center, said that the MVC will start to operate next month as they are still finalizing their plan on what barangays the MVC will visit considering the size of the bus which needs enough parking space. /rcg

