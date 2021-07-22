Six Cebuanas in Miss Philippines Earth 2021

GINATILAN, CEBU — Six beauty queens from Cebu are vying for the 21st Miss Philippines Earth 2021 crown on the virtual grand coronation night on August 8, 2021.

The six Cebuana beauty queens are Guia Moreno (Cebu City), Claire Codilla (Lapu-Lapu City), Esperanza Mina (Mandaue City), Charissa Rama (Moalboal Cebu), Kheshen Babatid (San Fernando), and Mia Jane Salisbury (Talisay City).

Guia Moreno, who represents Cebu City, aims to educate young minds in preserving mother nature.

“Becoming Miss Philippines Earth will further advance of advocacies and will give me a bigger path,” Moreno said in her eco video.

Claire Codilla of Lapu-Lapu City advocates solid waste management for the environment.

“I am joining the Miss Philippines Earth because I have a mission to save the environment, to preserve our natural resources, and to engage everybody in doing these in a fun and creative way,” Codilla said.

Esperanza Mina who represents Mandaue City shared an eco video showing how a dumpsite in Mandaue turned into an eco-park, saying there is always a way and hope for us to transform something if there is courage.

Charissa Rama grew up in Cebu. The beauty queen said she will be using her voice and crown as a power to show how beautiful Philipinnes is.

“Maong niapil ko og Miss Philippines Earth, para mapakita nako akong pagkaCebuana nga andam nakong protektahan ang kalikasan,” Rama said.

(I joined Miss Philippines Earth, so that I can show my being a Cebuana, who is ready to protect nature.)

Kheshen Babatid of San Fernando initiated her ‘scavenging the ocean’ advocacy last 2019. Babatid said she is widening her scope by joining this year’s Miss Philippines Earth.

Mia Jane Salisbury stands for Talisay City’s waste management campaign called, “Basura ko, Panginabuhian ko”.

“I wholeheartedly wanna serve as our country’s spokesperson. Not simply for a crown or title, but I know deep inside my heart, my end goal is to reach a greener and greater Philippines,” Salisbury said.

The six beauty queens are among the 66 candidates who will be competing to represent the Philippines in the Miss Earth pageant.

The winner will also serve as the Ambassador to environmental protection campaigns in the country.

The Miss Philippines Earth reigning titleholder, Roxanne Allison Baeyens of Baguio City was crowned during the pageant’s first virtual ceremony last year. She represented the Philippines and was crowned Miss Earth-Water 2020.

/dbs