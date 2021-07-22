Basilan dumps Explorers, pads win streak to 4 in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders manhandled the Pagadian Explorers, 94-70, Thursday to remain unbeaten in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Leading the Peace Riders’ lopsided win was Michael Mabulac who tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds, all inside 18 minutes of play.

Basilan is now in the second spot of the team standings with an immaculate, 4-0 record behind the top-ranked Clarin Sto. Niño with a 5-0 slate.

The Peace Riders played 13 of their players in the first half and remarkably, 12 of them scored led by Mabulac’s 10 markers as the team headed to halftime with a, 54-37, lead.

Basilan would stretch its lead to 29 at the end of the third frame after limiting the Explorers to just eight while converting 20, 74-45.

The Peace Riders’ team captain Jonathan Uyloan chipped in 16 points anchored on four three-point conversions along with three assists, and three steals. Jay Collado and Michael Juico also contributed 10 points apiece, with the latter doing it in less than 10 minutes of action.

Basilan, the league-leaders in bench points, capitalized on the huge contributions of its substitutes, dropping 55 points while their foes only had 22.

Christian Manalo paced Pagadian with 16 points, five rebounds, and three steals while Rich Guinitaran added 13 points from only nine attempts.

Mark Benitez struggled against Basilan’s sticky defense which limited him to only two points, on a poor 1-of-9 clip, to go with seven rebounds.

Paolo Bautista did not help his team’s cause as he hit the showers early, incurring a flagrant foul 2 at the 1:15 mark of the third period.

The Explorers, after starting the tilt 3-0, slid to 4-3, still good for third.

The Peace Riders will conclude their back-to-back games tomorrow against MisOr Brew Authoritea at 6 p.m. while Pagadian will play its final game of the eliminations on Tuesday against Iligan, at 2 pm. /rcg

The Scores:

Basilan 94 – Uyloan 16, Mabulac 15, Collado 10, Juico 10, Lunor 8, Bitoon 7, Bringas 5, Siruma 5, Taganas 4, Baloria 4, Hallare 3, Tan 3, Manalang 2, Saliddin 0.

Pagadian 70 – Manalo 16, Guinitaran 13, Serrano 12, Caballero K. 10, Pamaran 7, Quimado 5, Demigaya 3, Benitez 2, Villaver 2, Bolotaolo 0, Saludsod 0, Singedas 0, Bautista 0, Dechos 0, Diva 0.

Quarterscores: 25-17, 54-37, 74-45, 94-70.

