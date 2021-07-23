Cordova makes semis; Toledo ousted

CEBU CITY, Philippines—South division top-seed Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors cruised into the semifinals of the ongoing playoffs of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference.

This after Cordova trounced the eighth-seed Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates in their two-match playoff showdown on Wednesday, July 22, 2021. They beat the Checkmates, 13.5-7.5, in the first round and went on to take the second round, 14-7.

Their dominating victory in the first round of the playoffs earned them a semifinal berth, where they will take in the fourth-seed Negros Kingsmen.

The Kingsmen defeated the fifth-seed Zamboanga Sultans,13.5-7.5 and 12-9.

Cordova was manned by Israeli Grand Master (GM), Nitzan Steinberg, National Master (NM), Merben Roque, Women’s International Master (WIM), Bernadette Galas, Mario Mangubat, Bryle Arellano, Michael Pagaran, and Allan Pason.

Meanwhile, the Toledo City Trojans ended their second conference campaign after getting eliminated by the Iloilo Kisela Knights with identical 15-6 scores in both rounds.

The Trojans were sixth seed entering the playoffs while the Kisela Knights were the third seed.

The Trojans were composed of GM Amir Bagheri of Iran together with IM Rico Mascariñas, NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Jinky Catulay, Richard Natividad, Redentor Nailon, and FIDE Arbiter (FA) Felix Poloyapoy Jr.

The Kisela Knights will face the second-seed Camarines Soaring Eagles, who eliminated the seventh seed, Mindoro Tamaraws, 14.5-6.5, and 17.5-3.5.

The semifinals will be held on Saturday, July 24.

