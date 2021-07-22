Rama may need to extend stay as acting mayor, Labella “stable”

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella’s health is slowly improving, but he may not be strong enough to go back to work by July 25, 2021.

This was the statement of City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., during a phone conference on July 22, 2021, for the update on the mayor’s health after his extended hospital stays this week.

“Si mayor is slowly recovering as of now. Giadvise lang gyod siya sa doctor nga mostay lang sa siya sa hospital. Ang gusto sa family ni mayor nga ig balik niya 100 percent na siya,” said Casas.

The city administrator said there is a possibility that the mayor will extend his leave beyond July 25, 2021, which is why he already discussed with Vice Mayor Michael Rama the possibility that he will remain acting mayor for longer.

Rama said that because of the possibility is imminent that he will be assuming as the city’s chief executive longer than expected, he is planning to visit Mayor Labella to get his instructions.

For now, the vice mayor is mum over the health status of the mayor and said that he cannot disclose it as he is also yet to confirm the status of the mayor.

Rama said the last time he talked with the mayor personally was last month over a short exchange of text messages. The mayor has not responded to him since.

However, Casas assured that the mayor is in stable condition and continues to recuperate from his pneumonia while being admitted to a hospital in the city.

The city administrator hopes that the mayor would recover his health fully soon so he can return to the City Hall again to work full time.

Rama said he will continue to manage the city’s affairs while the mayor is on leave and will also continue to find ways to communicate with the mayor as well. /rcg

