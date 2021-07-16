Gatchalian denies discussing politics with Gwen, only Covid-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senator Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian has denied discussing any politics-related topics during his courtesy visit to Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Friday afternoon, July 16, 2021.

When asked if he was discussing with Garcia any politics-related subjects such as the 2022 elections, Gatchalian said there was none.

In a press conference prior to his visit with Garcia at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, Gatchalian said that he is open to the possibility of running for vice president in the country in the upcoming elections, stressing that he had received calls from his supporters and friends to run for a higher position.

Gatchalian said that he and the governor only talked about COVID-related issues in the province, saying that this was the most pressing matter that they have to attend to.

“Wala naman [kaming pinang-usapan about politics]. Were talking about COVID kasi yun ang pinakamahalagang bagay na dapat nating asikasuhin,” said the senator.

He further said that also discussed what help could they could possibly extend to Cebu Province.

“Well kung ano ‘yung pwede nating maitulong sa lalawigan ng Cebu. Ako matagal ako dito, may negosyo kami dito, kung ano yung maitutulong namin to the province, malaki rin ang benepisyo ng empleyado natin dito sa Cebu at ang mga kasamahan,” he added.

It can be recalled that Gatchalian was one of the lawmakers who expressed support to the Cebu Provincial government’s swab-upon-arrival policy for Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

He believed that such policy would bring convenience to the ROFs and OFWs since they can continue their quarantine closer to their families apart from being spared of the burden of prolonged and costly quarantine.

