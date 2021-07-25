Little spunky Lilo Alipayo turns 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The little brave surfer of the Happy Island Family turned two on Friday, July 23.

And her parents Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo made sure to prepare something special for their little girl as they celebrated her special day in their home in the island paradise of Siargao on Saturday, July 24.

In an Instagram post, Eigenmann shared a short birthday greeting for her little “spunky” daughter.

“Our spunky, fun loving, super adorable little ball of energy is now 2. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LILO! Everyday with you by my side, seeing you grow into suuch a brave, sweet and wonderful girl, is a reminder of how truly blessed I am to have you in my life. I am always so thankful for you. Our wonderful gift! You make life so much more worthwhile, and so much brighter! Keep shining my little one! Keep being YOU! We love you so so much,” paired with some photos of the little girl,” she wrote as caption to her post.

The Happy Island Fam celebrated Lilo’s second birthday the eco-friendly way – with less wastes and more fun – with family and friends.

In a separate IG post, professional surfer Philmar Alipayo, also wrote a short but sweet greeting for his little girl.

“Happy birthday nak! Lablab kaw karajaw ni papa 💕 @liloislandgirl.”

This two-year-old is a ray of sunshine not just for her family but also their followers. / dcb