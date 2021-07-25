Ex-VP Binay to run for senator under Lacson-Sotto tandem

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Jejomar Binay will run for senator under the tandem of Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III, the Senate President announced Saturday.

Sotto is vying for the vice presidency with Lacson as his running mate who will run for president.

In a message to reporters, Sotto said they are holding a meeting with their new senatorial bet whom he describes as “big time.”

Pressed to name the new senatorial candidate to join their list, Sotto revealed that it is Binay, who is the president of the United Nationalist Alliance (UNA) party.

“Yes. Confirmed with us. Senate lineup,” Sotto said.

Binay now joins the following as a candidate for the Senate under the Lacson-Sotto tandem:

1. Former senator JV Ejercito

2. Former senator and now Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero

3. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian

4. Senator Richard Gordon

5. Former senator and now Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gringo Honasan

6. Former Commission on Elections Commissioner Gregorio “Goyo” Larrazabal

7. Former senator and now Antique Rep. Loren Legarda

8. Leyte Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez

9. Senator Joel Villanueva

10. Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri

