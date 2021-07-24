Barili town mayor orders closure of resto-bar whose customers violated health protocols

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – A resto-bar in the town of Barili in southwestern Cebu was ordered temporarily closed after its customers were caught on a video disregarding the minimum health protocols.

Barili town mayor Julieto Flores, on Saturday, July 24, told CDN Digital that he already ordered a temporary closure to the establishment.

Flores said the establishment is now subject to investigation by the Philippine National Police (PNP) after a video caught the bar’s customers violating health protocols such as social distancing and wearing face masks on Friday evening, July 23.

“Ako nang gipasira. Mi-issue ko og temporary closure, subject for investigation sa atong PNP,” he said.

A concerned citizen sent the said video to CDN Digital, showing customers in the said establishment who were having fun while disregarding the minimum health protocols.

The citizen noted that it was around 11 p.m. when he took the video of the incident, an hour prior to the curfew in the town which runs from 12 midnight to 5 a.m.

Police Corporal Ronie Guzman of Barili Police Station said that though the establishment has secured a business permit, the management was still ordered to close.

Guzman said the management of the resto-bar reasoned out that the video was taken during a downpour which resulted in the gathering.

“Na-timing man gud to nga uwan ba, unya namasilong sila sa tent maong nahitabo to nga na ingon-ato. Maoy i-storya sa resto-bar,” he said.

However, no reason was as to why most of the customers were not wearing face masks.

Barili is a second-class municipality located approximately 61 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. /rcg

