P265M budget for Camotes Airport secured

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Construction of the Camotes Airport could start soon.

Local officials here recently announced that the national government already released the initial budget for the airport project amounting to P265 million.

Cebu 5th District Rep. Duke Frasco, in an interview with the Capitol-owned Sugbo News, said the funds have been downloaded from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

DOTr will be the lead agency in establishing Cebu’s third domestic airport.

Frasco said that last year, they requested assistance from the Malacañang to allocate a budget for the Camotes Airport which will soon rise on a 27-hectare lot owned by the provincial government in San Francisco town.

“Pagka June, nalipay kay ko kay I received another message from the Office of Sen. Bong Go and the Office of the President that na release na ang budget for the airport from DBM to DOTr,” he explained.

(Last June, I received a text message from the Office of Sen. Bong Go and the Office of the President informing me of the release of the budget for the airport from DBM to DOTr.)

The lawmaker said the P265 million that was transferred to DOTr was just an initial allocation, adding that they are hoping that more funds will be set aside from the realization of Camotes Airport.

“So Phase 1 pa lang ni (P265 million). Hopefully naa na tay additional budget next year,” Frasco said.

Camotes Airport, once operational, will cut travel time between Cebu City and Camotes Group of Island from the usual four hours to approximately 30 minutes.

Presently, the only means of transport to the island group, composed of San Francisco, Pilar, Poro, and Tudela, are passenger sea vessels via Danao City’s Port.

Frasco earlier filed a bill for the establishment of a domestic commercial airport on the island group, aimed at stirring economic activities there. / dcb