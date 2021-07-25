Clarkson visits ‘GOAT’ Pacquiao at Wild Card

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities—from Hollywood artists and famous athletes to even internet personalities—come and go at Wild Card Boxing Club to see Manny Pacquiao train.

On Sunday, a couple of Fil-Americans in NBA veteran Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and record producer apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas dropped by.

“Filipino pride,” Pacquiao wrote on social media on Sunday.

Pacquiao is in the middle of his training camp for his world title showdown against undefeated two-belt champion Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas.

“the goat, Legendary!!!” the reigning Sixth Man of the Year Clarkson said, retweeting Pacquiao’s post.

“ONE OF ONE, Legendary!!! #filipino #puso,” Clarkson posted on his Instagram account.

Clarkson, who starred for the Philippine team in the 2018 Asian Games, remains committed to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the future.

