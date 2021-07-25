Santander to reimpose restrictions for 1 week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another town in southern Cebu will be reimposing restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Santander Mayor Marites Buscato on Sunday, July 25, issued Executive Order (EO) No. 070-07-2021, laying down guidelines for the enactment of ‘restrictions and limiting movements’ in their locality for seven days.

The orders will take effect starting Monday, July 26 until August 1, the EO read.

“It should be emphasized that the foremost concern behind this protocol is to protect and ensure the health and safety of the constituents from this dreaded virus that already infected millions around the world. Health authorities highlighted that the use of a face shield in addition to a face mask is an added protection from contracting the virus,” Buscato said.

During the week-long restrictions in Santander, all residents are told to stay at home, and loitering is prohibited. They are only allowed to go out for essential purposes.

Local officials also ordered the suspension of the Philippine National ID System Registration, religious activities, church Masses, and services. Sports activities and social gatherings will also be banned throughout the EO’s duration.

Establishments such as videoke bars, internet cafes, gymnasiums will be closed.

Restaurants, on the other hand, can still operate under a ‘take-out only’ basis as the municipal government will prohibit dine-in. Eating or drinking by the beach is also not allowed.

“All tourism establishments including resorts, homestay and inns with Business Permit and Certificate of Compliance may continue to operate but shall advise their guests not to go to the beach for leisure and swimming to avoid crowding,” the EO added.

The town will also reimplement its curfew that will start at 9 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the next day.

Santander is a fourth-class municipality and located at the southernmost tip of Cebu island, approximately 137 kilometers from here.

Its neighboring town, Samboan, has earlier underwent a six-day ‘hard lockdown’ as part of its efforts to slow down the transmission of COVID-19.

