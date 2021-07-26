Despite falling short, Cebuana skateboarder Didal wins hearts of netizens
CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana skateboarder Margeilyn Didal may not have won a medal after placing seventh in the street discipline of skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics, but she surely gained a lot more fans with her perky attitude all throughout the competition on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.
In Twitter, a lot of netizens tweeted videos and photos of Didal showing no sign of nervousness during the competition. Instead, Didal showed a lot of excitement and happiness in every round.
loving the fact the margielyn didal has a lot of international fans. ❤pic.twitter.com/yKYXGIS2QY
— stoked_souL 🖤 YR 👑 (@stoked_soul) July 26, 2021
Margielyn Didal didn’t make the cut, playing with injury. Still proud of you Margie, thank you for representing the flag🇵🇭 #skateboarding #Tokyo2020 #olympics #OlympicGames #LabanPilipinas pic.twitter.com/CcT0VT94QW
— The Scoreboard (@TheScoreboard6) July 26, 2021
Margielyn Didal may not win a medal today, but I’m sure she has won the hearts of many international fans. Still proud of you, Margielyn! 🇵🇭💙❤️ #OlympicGames #skateboarding pic.twitter.com/rxws3iYvzc
— 𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚊 🤡 (@TayNewClownery) July 26, 2021
damn margielyn didal back at it again with the tre pic.twitter.com/yB9ciDZHfI
— tay (afk) (@Yayyab) July 26, 2021
After failing to land on her fifth trick, Didal smiled, got back up to her feet, and bowed to the audience after ending her Olympic campaign.
The whole country is very proud of you , Margeilyn! Daghang salamat!
