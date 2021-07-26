Despite falling short, Cebuana skateboarder Didal wins hearts of netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana skateboarder Margeilyn Didal may not have won a medal after placing seventh in the street discipline of skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics, but she surely gained a lot more fans with her perky attitude all throughout the competition on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

In Twitter, a lot of netizens tweeted videos and photos of Didal showing no sign of nervousness during the competition. Instead, Didal showed a lot of excitement and happiness in every round.

loving the fact the margielyn didal has a lot of international fans. ❤pic.twitter.com/yKYXGIS2QY — stoked_souL 🖤 YR 👑 (@stoked_soul) July 26, 2021

Margielyn Didal may not win a medal today, but I’m sure she has won the hearts of many international fans. Still proud of you, Margielyn! 🇵🇭💙❤️ #OlympicGames #skateboarding pic.twitter.com/rxws3iYvzc — 𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚊 🤡 (@TayNewClownery) July 26, 2021

damn margielyn didal back at it again with the tre pic.twitter.com/yB9ciDZHfI — tay (afk) (@Yayyab) July 26, 2021

After failing to land on her fifth trick, Didal smiled, got back up to her feet, and bowed to the audience after ending her Olympic campaign. ​

The whole country is very proud of you , Margeilyn! Daghang salamat!

