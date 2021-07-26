Despite falling short, Cebuana skateboarder Didal wins hearts of netizens

By: Immae Lachica - General Assignments Reporter/CDN Digital | July 26,2021 - 02:18 PM

AFP Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana skateboarder Margeilyn Didal may not have won a medal after placing seventh in the street discipline of skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics, but she surely gained a lot more fans with her perky attitude all throughout the competition on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

In Twitter, a lot of netizens tweeted videos and photos of Didal showing no sign of nervousness during the competition. Instead, Didal showed a lot of excitement and happiness in every round.

READ: Tokyo Olympics: Margielyn Didal advances to skateboarding final

 

After failing to land on her fifth trick, Didal smiled, got back up to her feet, and bowed to the audience after ending her Olympic campaign. ​

The whole country is very proud of you , Margeilyn! Daghang salamat!

/bmjo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Margielyn Didal, skateboarding, Tokyo Olympics

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.