Rama to remain as acting mayor; Labella still in hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama will continue to serve as acting mayor until Mayor Edgardo Labella is discharged from the hospital.

Lawyer Maru Salvatierra, the chief of staff of Labella, said on Monday, July 26, 2021, that the mayor remains in the hospital and that they have no idea as to how long he will be confined there.

The chief of staff, however, did not disclose the current condition of Labella.

Labella filed a medical leave last July 14 due to “persistent” cough. He was expected to be back on July 19 but his leave was extended until July 25 as advised by his doctor.

Salvatierra said the mayor’s medical leave will be extended again. She said they will file another extension of medical leave after the end of Labella’s hospitalization through the Department of Interior and Local Government Unit (DILG)- Cebu.

Cebu City Administrator Floro Casas Jr. earlier said that the mayor is slowly recovering but the doctor advised him to stay in the hospital.

Jaypee Labella, the son of the mayor, also recently assured the public that his father’s condition was improving, stressing that he is recovering from pneumonia.

