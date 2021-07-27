Lapu-Lapu accepting walk-ins in vax sites

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that the city will now accept walk-ins in different vaccination sites here.

Chan decided to open their vaccination sites to walk-ins after their online system for vaccination schedule experienced some errors.

According to the mayor, some fully vaccinated individuals have even received a vaccination schedule from their system through text.

“My apology to those who are nagpa-register, because of the system nga dili maayo nga system. Ang iyang system nga motubag ngadto, ang uban nga napadad-an nga nahuman na (sa ilang vaccination),” Chan said.

Due to this, Chan has ordered members of his call center team to call registered individuals to tell them personally their vaccination schedule.

This as the city aims to speed up its vaccination drive and to attain a 70-percent vaccinated population and achieve herd immunity.

“We will accept walk-ins. Kay daghan gyud tinood nga naka-rehistro na pero wala pa sila matawag,” he added.

The Lapu-Lapu vaccination sites are at the Island Central Mall in Barangay Ibo, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino; City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion, Mactan Newtown in Barangay Mactan, and the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

Earlier, the city received an allocation of 14,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines intended for senior citizens, 4,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines, and 3,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Chan said walk-ins will be accepted until the system returns back to normal.

/bmjo