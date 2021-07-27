Dr. Dela Cerna, pioneering CDN columnist, passes on

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Cebu Daily News columnist and University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) professor, Dr. Madrileña ‘Mads’ de la Cerna, has passed away on July 27.

She was 74 years old.

De la Cerna, who taught in UP Cebu High School, was invited to write for CDN in 1998 as a weekly columnist until the paper shifted to a purely digital platform in 2019.

A notable figure in the academe, de la Cerna obtained her PhD in History from the Philippine Studies of UP.

She is also an active member of the UP Cebu Alumni Community and was among those who organized the Tatak UP sa Sugbo, an annual awarding ceremony for UP alumni who made significant contributions to the community.

CDN Digital mourns together with the family and loved ones of de la Cerna, who was one of the pioneering columnists of Cebu’s only independent newspaper during its print days. /rcg