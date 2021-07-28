Nesthy Petecio ‘blessed’ as Olympic gold quest continues
TOKYO—Chalk up another medal for Team Philippines here.
Nesthy Petecio will get to decide what color it will be.
Petecio hammered out a unanimous decision win over Yeni Arias Castaneda of Colombia in the women’s boxing featherweight quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, assuring the country of at least a bronze medal.
“I feel so blessed,” the calculating Petecio said after the bout, where she engaged Arias Castaneda in a crafty battle to negate her foe’s ultra aggressive approach.
Even a tempered approach to the game failed to throw off Petecio’s corner as the 29-year-old adjusted well after a feel-out first round.
Fighting in the slipstream of Hidilyn Diaz’s golden Olympic moment, Petecio carved a little milestone for herself at Kokukigan Arena here.
Her medal—whatever color it may be—will be the first podium finish for Philippine boxing since Onyok Velasco grabbed a silver in Atlanta in 1996.
