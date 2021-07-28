GM Steinberg believes it will be a tough Dagami-Iloilo finals in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Israeli Grand Master (GM) Nitzan Steinberg, the import of the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors expects a tooth-and-nail battle against the Iloilo Kisela Knights in their south division finals showdown that was moved to Saturday, July 31 from today, Wednesday.

In an interview with CDN Digital, GM Steinberg expressed his gratitude to the Dagami Warriors who he considered already his family after their fruitful campaign in the elimination round that earned them the top seed in the south division.

“So we have a match against Iloilo this Saturday. We are a team that feels like home. We are really one family. We will fight for each one of us until the end because our team manager and team owner deserve it,” said Steinberg.

“This is the south finals, money time. We are preparing each one of the players very seriously and with respect. I wish all the players to enjoy the games.”

The other members of the Dagami team are National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas, Mario Mangubat, Bryle Arellano, Michael Pagaran, and Allan Pason.

Francis Rivera, the Dagami Warriors team manager recalled that Iloilo was the number one team in the inaugural conference while they were the bottom seed and got eliminated in the first round.

However, it’s a whole different scenario now as Cordova holds the top position while Iloilo is the third seed.

“I am confident with team Cordova. We are not just a team but a family that takes care of each other. We have been preparing since the beginning of the season, getting the top spot is no accident,” said Rivera.

“It’s a matter of hard work and dedication. We don’t discount anyone, even Negros has the capability of beating us, any team can beat us. And that’s the reason why team Cordova is always doing the best match. Win or lose, I am very proud of this team.”

The Dagami Warriors is the lone Cebu-based pro chess team left competing in the country’s biggest pro online chess tournament.

The Toledo City Trojans got eliminated in the first round of the playoffs while the Cebu City Machers and the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors failed to advance to the playoffs. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Dagami Warriors upset Kisela Knights, continue unbeaten run in Wesley So Cup

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/379099/dagami-warriors-upset-kisela-knights-continue-unbeaten-run-in-wesley-so-cup#ixzz71u7TRq3J

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

Cebu teams battle north division squads in Wesley So Cup tomorrow

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/381640/cebu-teams-battle-north-division-squads-in-wesley-so-cup-tomorrow#ixzz71u7mDJCQ

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook