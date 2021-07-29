LTO-7 Dalaguete Extension Office to open soon

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Those residing in the town of Dalaguete and its neighboring towns in southern Cebu can soon avail of the services of the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

This after the LTO-7 announced that the agency has already secured formal documentation to open an extension office in the town approximately 88 kilometers south of Cebu City.

LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec said they have yet to announce the details of the formal opening of the extension office.

Caindec said in a Facebook post that the office facility has been ready since last year and that they were just awaiting for the formal documentation to open it.

“This is a significant milestone for LTO7, as we have been on an up-and-down roller-coaster ride in ensuring that our services are easily accessible to our people. Last year pa ni na ready ang office facilty. RTO na dugay na,” he said in a FB post.

The said extension office is under the administrative, supervision and control of LTO Carcar District Office.

The extension office allows the public to avail of services such as application for motor vehicle registration, driver’s/conductor’s license and student permit.

Currently, LTO-7 has 10 operating offices, three of which are regional offices while seven others are Cebu island offices.

These include the New Registration Unit and E-patrol situated at M. Logartha St., Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City; SM City Cebu Driver’s License Renewal Office (DLRO) at the North Reclamation Area in Mabolo, Cebu City; Robinsons Fuente DLRO along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City; Cebu City Licensing Center in Mambaling, Cebu City; Cebu City District Office along General Maxilom Avenue., Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City; Lapu-Lapu City District Office; Lapu-Lapu City Licensing Extension Office; and Mandaue City District Office.

/bmjo

