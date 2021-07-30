Calamba village chief wants police assigned to their barangay

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Calamba Barangay Captain Victor Quijano Jr., is seeking the help from the police to help them in their bid to fight the drug problem in the village.

Quijano made the appeal following the separate serving of search warrants in the village conducted by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Thursday morning, July 29, 2021, which resulted to the apprehension of at least nine drug personalities, five of whom are high value individuals .

They confiscated during the operations 297.52 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P2,023,126.

On the same day, the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) reported at least 43 out of 65 drug surrenderers in the barangay that will have to undergo a drug rehabilitation program after they failed a drug test. Two of those who tested positive of using illegal drugs were minors.

“Mao na nga mohangyo ko nga butangan og police dinhi, motabang sa tanod nako. In fact, naa na’y mga volunteers, marshall ang akong gina-recruit para mo assist sa kining barangay lang,” he said.

(That’s why I am pleading to the police toassign a policeman here to help our village watchmen. In fact, we recruited volunteers and marshalls to help in this village.)

He said the barangay is willing to provide police personnel food.

Quijano noted that police presence is needed as the lives of barangay officials are at risk, citing that many have been killed, including councilors, due to their involvement in the fight against illegal drugs in the village.

With regards to barangay officials who may be involved in illegal drugs, Quijano said it would be up to the PDEA to validate the list submitted to them, whether they are connected to the illegal activity or not.

He said he already reminded the councilors, even his workers, not to get involved in the illegal drug trade so as to avoid being kicked out from their posts and avoid issues when running for office in the elections.

