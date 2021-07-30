Pagasa: Fair weather in Metro Cebu this weekend

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | July 30,2021 - 11:14 AM

GINATILAN, CEBU — Generally fair weather is expected to prevail over Metro Cebu this weekend, the weather state bureau said on Friday, July 30, 2021.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the whole Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rainshowers and thunderstorms due to Southwest Monsoon or habagat.

“Padayon kita makasinati og generally fair weather, init nga panahon nga adunay mga pat-ak pat-ak nga mga pag-uwan,” Angelica Orongan, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist said.

(We will continue to experience generally fair weather, warm weather condition with rainshowers.)

The forecasted temperature in Metro Cebu for Friday will range between 27 to 34 degrees Celsius and a heat index of 41 degrees Celsius.