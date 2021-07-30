Mandaue logs 4K individuals jabbed in 1 day

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has recorded its highest number of vaccinated individuals in one day on Thursday, July 30, 2021.

The city recorded 4,132 vaccinated individuals in a single day, the highest reported number of inoculated individuals in its immunization program excluding the Project Balik Buhay vaccination under the city said Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, the city’s Vaccine Board chairman.

Manatad said before they could only vaccinate 1,000 to 2,000 individuals a day.

As of Thursday, the local government excluding the PBB has inoculated 95,497 individuals.

The city considers it a good sign that many people now want to be protected from COVID-19, but it is also a big challenge for them to implement the health protocols.

The city has already added tents outside the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, the city’s second largest vaccination site next to Parkmall.

Vaccination personnel are also spread to the vaccination centers to see that the health protocols are being implemented.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said they were also planning to add to the city’s current five vaccination sites.

Ibañez said they woud not be allowing walk-in aplicants at the vaccination sites aside from senior citizens and that people would be encouraged to register first at their barangays or online.

He is encouraging people to wait for a text and their schedules before going to the five vaccination centers.

Senior citizens also need not to worry about the long line as there are designated priority lanes provided for them.

Manatad said that the city had enough vaccine supply to cater to more individuals.

The city recieved 18,000 doses of Sinovac yesterday.

/dbs