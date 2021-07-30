Two men busted for illegal drugs in Brgy. Luz

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two individuals ended up in jail after they were seized with 32 grams of suspected ‘shabu’ during a buy-bust operation conducted on Thursday night, July 29, 2021, in Sitio City Central, Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

Cebu City policemen apprehended Riel Quiloan, 24, jobless, and Rodrigo Cabatas, 31, a painter, who were both residents of the said barangay.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of the Cebu City Police Office Intelligence Unit, said that they have been monitoring Quiloan as their subject person for two weeks already after a concerned citizen reported his involvement in illegal drugs.

Caballes also identified Quiloan as a high-value individual at the station level in terms of illegal drugs activity.

Initial investigation revealed that Quiloan had been in this illegal activity for more than two months already. They are still working to determine the source the drugs taken from the two.

Caballes said Quiloan is capable of disposing of 50 to 100 grams of ‘shabu’ per week in areas of Barangay Luz and other neighboring barangays.

Confiscated during the drug bust was 32 grams of ‘shabu’ with an estimated value of P217,600.

As of this posting, the two arrested individuals are currently detained at the CCPO detention facility as charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 or selling and possession of illegal drugs under the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the two.

