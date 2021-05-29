Buy-bust in Cebu City brgy yields P6.9M shabu, nets 2 men

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A mechanic and a construction worker were arrested with nearly P7 million worth of suspected ‘shabu’ during a buy-bust operation at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28, at Cabantan Street in Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

Vincent Suplac, 27, a mechanic; and Giovanni Ambray, 25, a construction worker, were caught with 1,025 grams or more than a kilo of suspected shabu during the buy-bust operation, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, Cebu City Police Office Intelligence Unit chief.

Caballes said that the suspected shabu taken from the suspects had a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P6,970,000.

He also described the two suspects as high value targets who could dispose from 100 grams to a kilo of shabu in a week.

Caballes said Suplac could allegedly dispose from 500 grams to a kilo of suspected shabu in a week while Ambray could allegedly sell from 100 grams to 200 grams of suspected shabu in a week.

He said that Suplac of Barangay Talamban, Cebu City was allegedly one of the the suppliers of Ambray of Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO chief, said that the market for the two suspects’ illegal trade covered the whole of Cebu City especially the barangays where the two resided.

Ligan also said that Suplac’s source of transactions or where to get the supply of illegal drugs was allegedly an inmate inside the Cebu City Jail.

The CCPO chief also said that sometimes Ambray would contact the inmate directly for his supply of illegal drugs.

He also said that the arrest of the suspects and the amount of illegal drugs taken from the suspects would prove that Cebu City was still affected by illegal drugs.

Ligan also said that with at least 6,000 inmates at the Cebu City Jail, it was still possible to slip in a cellphone inside the jail cells, which inmates could use to communicate outside.

Cebu City Jail warden, Superintendent Jose Abueva, for his part, said that the CCPO had already coordinated with them and informed their office about this Person Deprived with Liberty (PDL’s) involvement in this illegal drug transaction.

He said that action had been taken and the inmate was already separated and placed in a segregation cell.

Abueva said the PDL was also placed under the disciplinary board.

He said that since he assumed as the Cebu City Jail warden, he had received reports about PDLs being allegedly involved in illegal drug transactions.

Abueva said that to address this, they would conduct surprise inspections in the jail cells or greyhound operations to find and confiscate contrabands inside the jail cells.

