Motorcyle rider dies after being run over by truck in Consolacion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle driver died after he was run over by a truck that was attempting to overtake him in Purok 1, Orchids Libo, Barangay Tayud in Consolacion town this Friday morning, July 30.

The truck driver, Jorge Vequiso, of legal age, a resident of Babag 1, Lapu-Lapu, is currently under the custody of Consolacion police after the accident which happened at around 6 a.m. on Friday.

Police identified the fatality as Noe Tecson, of legal age, a resident of Barangay Tayud.

Police Corporal Rechie Gilleran, the investigator on the case, said that Tecson died after he was run over by the Mazda Bongo truck that Vequiso was driving. He added that the two were heading north traversing the same lane with Vequiso cruising behind Tecson.

Gilleran said that Vequiso tried to overtake Tecson but lost control of his vehicle resulting in the accident and the death of Tecson.

“Didto gyud sa ubos ang biktima ug ang motor, possible nga (kusog ang dagan) kay kana nga time mingaw man,” Gilleran said.

(The victim and his motorcycle were later found under the truck. It is possible that he (suspect) was cruising at high speed since the road was nearly empty.)

However, he said that he has no idea yet where the two were specifically heading.

Gilleran added that the area is not accident-prone. In fact, he said that the area usually experiences heavy traffic and has stores along the road. It just happened that it was early in the morning when the incident occurred when there were still a few vehicles traveling.

Vequiso is currently detained at the station awaiting the filing of a case for Reckless Imprudence resulting in Homicide and Damage to Property.

Gilleran added that Vequiso also asked to be admitted to a hospital to recuperate from the injuries that he suffered.

Vequiso sustained injuries in the different parts of his body due to the heavy impact..

