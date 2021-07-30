Delta variant cases in Mandaue have fully recovered — mayor

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The three individuals who were infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Mandaue City have already recovered.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes on Friday, July 30, 2021, said the three patients were already fully recovered.

“Dinhi sa Mandaue confident mi sa declaration sa recovery kay naa manggud tay process. We are not only simply following the 10-day quarantine ato gyud gi incorporate og rapid testing kay ug kung katu’ng 10 day quarantine there is a possibility nga ma infectious pa kay sa genome sequencing, three weeks man na. Kung naay IGM iextend (ang quarantine) until such time nga naa siyay IGG (will be released, ” said Cortes.

(Here in Mandaue we are confident of our declaration of recovery because we have a process to follow. We are not simply following the 10-day quarantine and we incorporated a rapid testing because if it is only the 10-day quarantine, then there is a possibility of it being infectious because of genome sequencing. That is three weeks. If here is an IGM we will extend (the quarantine) until such time that he can show IGG.)

Lawyer Julius Caesar Entise, head of the city’s Contact Tracing Team, said two of the three patients were siblings and were female aged 23 and 26 years old.

The other patient was a 34 years old male. All were previously symptomatic.

The three patients were among the confirmed 32 Delta variant cases in Cebu Island.

The Mayor said the city continued to implement strictly the health protocols and Executive Order No. 22 series of 2021 that reimposes liqour ban, curfew hours, and strict border controls.

Cortes said that they also already met up with barangay captains about the presence of Delta variant in Cebu and actions that would need be taken.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said aside from the everyday recorrida in different areas in the city, they also utilized the early warning system that were installed at the different barangays to announce health protocols, Cortes’ EO, and encourage residents to get inoculated.

The early warning system is purposely used for announcement whenever there is an alarm.

The Mayor is encouraging the public not to be complacent, always follow the minimum safety protocols, and get vaccinated to avoid from experiencing severe symptoms of the virus.

Yuri Judilla and Gina Judilla from barangay Guizo said they were worried about the Delta variant that was why they were registered online to get vaccinated. They are now waiting for a text message from the VOC.

/dbs