Balamban shooting: Jealous man kills live-in partner, shoots self

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jealousy is likely what pushed a 45-year-old man to shoot his 45-year-old common-law wife or live-in partner in the head and then shoot himself in the chest in Balamban town in western Cebu, today, Sunday August 1.

Flora Mae Cañete was rushed to the hospital but the attending physician declared her dead on arrival while her common law husband, Jether Lerado, on the other hand, was moved to a Cebu City hospital where he was being treated of his gunshot wound on the chest, said Police Corporal Ruskm Salado, desk officer of Balamban Police Station.

Salado said that as of this posting, they still did not have the latest update of Lerado’s condition if he was already stable or still in critical condition.

Salado said that initial investigation showed that jealousy was probably the reason for the tragic incident.

He said that a few days before the shooting incident, the live-in couple had argued after Lerado confronted Cañete about his suspicion that she was allegedly having a relationship with another man.

Salado said that Lerado’s suspicion was bolstered when he allegedly saw his common-law wife allegedly with kiss marks on her neck after a trip to Cebu City to process her papers to go abroad.

According to the police report, Saludo said that Cañete left for Cebu City on July 28 and when she returned home on July 29, it was then that Lerado allegedly saw the kiss marks on his common-law wife’s neck which started the live-in couple’s argument.

Salado said that prior to the shooting at around 9 a.m., Lerado asked the sister of his live-in partner, who lived near the apartment of Lerado and Cañete, to take care of their 2 minor children and then he said goodbye to her.

The sister of his live-in partner told police that she wondered why he said that, but she did not get the chance to ask him why because he hurriedly left her house after that and headed back to his apartment.

She said moments later two gunshots were heard which prompted her and other neighbors to rush outside the live-in couple’s apartment and call the police.

They did not enter until the police arrived and there they found the couple, bloodied and lying inside the room.

Salado said that the gun used by Lerado in the attack was a .357 revolver.

