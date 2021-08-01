Bea Alonzo’s Thursday barkada reunites

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The “One More Chance” Thursday barkada is back!

Not on the big screen but in a Bea Alonzo’s vlog segment called “Bea Does.”

This is the segment where Alonzo tries to do new things or the ordinary ones with people close to her heart.

In the vlog she uploaded Saturday, July 31, she was joined by some of her closest friends Dimples Romana, Janus Del Prado, and Beatrice Saw.

The group tried their hands on pottery.

In the description box for the vlog, Alonzo wrote a caption that read,

“Sabi nila mahirap makahanap ng tunay na kaibigan sa showbiz, kung totoo man yun, ang swerte ko pala. Sharing with you another episode of BEA DOES, but this time, I’m gonna be with my favorite people, my thursday barkada @Dimples Romana Official, @Janus Del Prado and Beatriz Saw!! Sana next time kumpleto na kme. ❤️”

The people missing to complete the Thursday barkada are James Blanco, Ahron Villena, and of course Popoy himself, John Lloyd Cruz.

The fun bunch made pottery fun with their casual teasing and the punchlines by Del Prado.

This mini-reunion is indeed such a breath of fresh air for everyone and a very good trip down memory lane.

