Jealous man sees red when compared to another man, stabs dead live-in partner

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A comment about another man being better than him caused a 51-year-old jealous common law husband to see red and attack his 41-year-old live-in partner with a 15-inch knife, killing her.

Jun Manata told police that he had suspected his live-in partner of four years, Hazel Haynar, to allegedly had an affair with another man.

Manata said that he, however, did not have proof of the affair, but on the early morning of Saturday, June 19, at the height of their argument, a comment allegedly from Haynar about another man being better than him caused him to go over the edge.

“May pa si Insik ,” a jealous Manata said that this was what triggered him to attack his live in partner.

(Insik may be better than you.)

Police Major Mercy Villaro, information officer of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that Manata then attacked Haynar with a 15-inch knife and stabbed her five times in the body.

Villaro said that emergency responders later found Haynar inside the live-in couple’s room in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City without a pulse.

She said that the live-in couple had no children but Haynar had four children from a previous relationship.

“Naa bay laing lalaki, mao nay pagduda sa suspect pero kato nga time wala pa siyay ebidensya, pagduda lang jod sa suspect. Ang mga silingan og kaliwat walay maingon nga naay lain ang biktima,” Villaro said.

(He suspected that the his live-in partner had another lover. However, at that time, he had no proof of the affair. He only had suspicions. But the victim’s neighbors and relatives all say that the victim did not have an affair with another man.)

Neighbors, who heard about the commotion at the live-in couple’s went in to check and called police when they found out about the attack.

Manata surrendered when police found him in another part of the house staring blankly into space.

Villaro said that the Manata was not under the influence of liquor nor of illegal drugs when he attacked Haynar.

She also said that Manata had no previous record of being engaged in illegal activities.

Villaro said that extreme jealousy had pushed the suspect to do such a crime.

“Naa na silay awayan sad pod unya ang kato nga time, naabot silag kadlawon. Ilahang away kay katong selos unya na irita lang ang babae. Ang nakapainit sa part sa suspect kay kato lang gyud niana ang babae nga maypa ang Insik. Seloso man gyud kaayo na siya” she added.

(They were arguing at that time and their verbal fight reached til early morning. Their fight was about the jealous assumptions of the man and this irritated the woman. What really triggered the anger of the man was when the woman mentioned about Insik. He was really a jealous man.)

Manata was detained at the Subangdaku Police Station or Mandaue Police Station 2 detention cell pending the filing of charges.

/dbs