CPPO chief: COVID infected cops, detainees in Samboan have fully recovered

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 13 Samboan policemen and 14 detainees, who tested positive for COVID-19, have fully recovered from the virus.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) chief, said this during a phone interview with CDN Digital today, August 2.

The 13 affected policemen had already returned to work and proceeded with their duties after almost two weeks of isolation, said Soriano.

He said that 10 of 13 policemen went back to work last week while the remaining three followed this week.

The CPPO chief also said that all the infected detainees, who were isolated, had already returned to the detention cell inside the Samboan Police Station.

Soriano assured that these 27 affected individuals already tested negative for COVID-19 after their second swabbing.

With this, the CPPO chief reiterated the importance of keeping their guard up and avoid being complacent in all implemented health protocols.

As of now, the Samboan Police Station continues to provide basic services to the town residents.

Meanwhile, the eight policemen from the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), who were deployed to augment the shorthanded Samboan policemen then, have been sent back to their headquarters in Toledo City.

Last July 24, Soriano confirmed the COVID-19 cases reported at the Samboan Police Station.

The positive cases there were discovered after one of the policemen was found out to be a close contact with an infected person outside the police station.

As part of the protocol, all Samboan policemen underwent swab tests and 13 tested positive for the virus.

The Samboan Police Station is manned by 31 policemen.

Days prior to that, on July 22, Samboan Mayor Emerito Calderon Jr. placed seven barangays in “lockdown” due to the COVID-19 cases there.

Samboan is a fifth-class municipality with a popularion of around 20,000 population, according to the 2020 census. It is located approximately 146 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

Soriano to provincial cops: Keep yourself safe from COVID-19 virus

13 policemen, 14 detainees of Samboan Police Station positive for COVID-19

Samboan under ‘hard lockdown’ for 6 days

Samboan town extends restrictions up to Aug. 1

19Samboan residents compliant with hard lockdown policies – police

/dbs