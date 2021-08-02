Soriano to provincial cops: Keep yourself safe from COVID-19 virus

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, the director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CCPO), directed his personnel to not only strictly implement health protocols in public but also within their police force.

This Soriano said after one policeman from the Asturias Police Station died due to health complications and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Soriano said that based on the information he has, the policeman did not receive his dose of vaccine yet. He added that this cop had been undergoing medication for some health problems.

Soriano refused to disclose further information as he is waiting for the family of the deceased to also give their statement regarding this.

With this, Soriano is asking respective local governments to continue allotting vaccines for policemen.

“Sana hindi na maulit ‘to. ‘Yung defense natin is ang vaccination. Nakikiusap ako sa lahat ng mayors if they can provide the police dito sa vaccination program natin,” Soriano said.

(Hopefully, this will not happen again. Our defense is the vaccination. I appeal to all mayors if they can provide the police with vaccines along with the vaccination program.)

Soriano said that out of at least 2,000 personnel under his leadership, around 500 personnel are already fully vaccinated.

/bmjo