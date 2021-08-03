Get to know the Cebu delegates for this year’s MUP from their intro video

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A Philippines navy reservist, a certified scuba diver, and a sales associate.

Cebu’s three lovely and powerful woman is set to light up the Miss Universe Philippines stage with their skills, wit, and beauty.

The three are also up for the second MUP challenge, wherein delegates are tasked to make a short video introduction of themselves.

The videos are uploaded on the MUPH app and the most number of votes wins this challenge.

These are what we got from the vids of these lovely ladies.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez is the reigning Binibining Cebu and is also a tough lady off the stage.

During the lockdown, she enlisted and trained to be a PH Navy reservist and engaged in humanitarian activities, especially to the war-affected youth in Negros. She will be representing Cebu City in this year’s MUP.

Dubbed as “The Unbeaten Beauty” of Cebu, Steffi Aberasturi showed that she, too, can strut some work of the stage as an online-seller of her own products and admitted that she is a farm girl having to grow up on their farm in Cebu.

She also is in love with nature, which urged her to dive into the beautiful waters of Cebu and in the process became a certified scuba diver. Aberasturi will be bringing Cebu Province to the national stage this year.

Last on the Cebu contenders list is Jane Genobisa, a proud member of the Tagbawa tribe of Bagobo.

She also has a heart for traveling and waters sports, such as wakeboarding, surfing, and scuba diving. Genobisa also works as a sales associate at a multinational company. She will be representing the festive city of Carcar City.

Take your pick and make sure to show your support for these lovely ladies for bringing the name of Cebu to the national pageant stage once again. /bmjo