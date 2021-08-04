Hugot ni Ruffa para sa 18th b-day ni Lorin: Wag munang mag-boyfriend! Gosh, I sound like my mom!

KABILIN-BILINAN ng aktres at TV host na si Ruffa Gutierrez sa kanyang panganay na anak na si Lorin Gutierrez na huwag munang magbo-boyfriend.

Idinaan ni Ruffa sa social media ang message niya para kay Lorin na nag-celebrate ng kanyang 18th birthday kahapon.

Nag-post si Ruffa ng mga litrato ng anak sa Instagram at dito nga niya inisa-isa ang kanyang mga bilin ngayong dalaga at nasa legal age na ang anak sa dating asawang si Ylmaz Bektas.

“To my firstborn, @loringabriella. Today, you turn 18 years old. These are exciting times for you: just graduated high school, going to college, starting your career with @vivaartistsagency, the opportunities coming your way are endless,” simulang pahayag ni Ruffa.

“Don’t be in such a hurry to grow up. Savor your youth. Yes, you’re officially an adult, but that definition means being responsible with all aspects of your life.

“Be a leader, not a follower. Chase your dreams, travel the world, pursue your goal of taking up law, be a good girl. HUWAG MUNA MAG BOYFRIEND (gosh, I sound like my mom).

“And if you decide to have one 10 years from now, CHOOSE WISELY. Be with someone who respects you and is GOD FEARING. Don’t just follow your heart Lorin, use your brain. Choose to be kind and use your platform to be an inspiration to others,” chika pa ng aktres.

“Your family, @venicebektas and I will always be here for you throughout every facet of your life. We love you so much!!” pahabol pang mensahe ni Ruffa sa anak.

Ang maikling tugon naman ni Lorin sa kanyang mommy, “Love you. Thank you mommy!!”

Sa kanya namang sariling IG page, ipinost ni Lorin ang mga litrato na kuha sa birthday shoot niya celebrity photographer Shaira Luna.

Nag-aartista na rin ngayon si Lorin at kamakailan lang ay pumirma na rin siya ng exclusive contract sa Viva Artists Agency.

“I’ve been waiting when’s the right time to finally do this and finally follow in my family’s footsteps. And now that I’m almost 18, it just feels right. It feels like I’m comfortable finally,” aniya sa isang panayam.

Matagal na rin daw siyang exposed sa acting, “Even in high school when I was focused mainly on school, I already took part in plays. I would do drama classes. I’ve always had the passion for acting.

“It was genuinely something that I enjoyed and something I did on my free time. At that time, because I was so busy with school, I would only do it sa school setting.

“Eventually, because of the pandemic, I kind of realized na I am capable of doing more than one thing. Why should I limit my dreams to only one thing in life? I feel like if I’m responsible in managing my time, I can pursue multiple passions and multiple options for my what future should be,” dagdag pa niya.