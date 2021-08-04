Asia’s Next Top Model winner to the universe

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Who would have thought that an awkward and shy Filipino-German lady would rule the modeling scene in Asia and is now on the running to become a beauty queen.

Maureen Christa Wroblewitz, one of the social media darlings of this year’s delegates for the Miss Universe Philippines (MUP), shared some details about her in the second MUP challenge, the introduction videos.

In her short intro video, Wroblewitz, who will be representing Pangasinan, described herself as weird, clumsy, and awkward.

But her beauty and talent on the stage tell us otherwise.

Wroblewitz was born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to a German dad and Filipino mother.

She was also a former gelato waitress in Germany, where she stayed for six years before coming to the Philippines.

Wroblewitz has already proven her talent in modeling after being hailed Season Five winner of Asia’s Next Top Model.

Now, as she takes on a new adventure as a beauty queen, she is asking all her fans to support her in this new endeavor.

These challenges is a series of online challenges for the elimination process of the pageant. The delegates who will have the highest scores in the challenges will advance to the Top 75.

Wroblewitz placed third in MUP’s first challenge, the headshot challenge.

