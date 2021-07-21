Maureen Wroblewitz opens up on joining Miss Universe PH, her ‘new chapter’ in life

Maureen Wroblewitz apologized for telling “white lies” in her effort to keep her Miss Universe bid a secret, even as she opened up on her “new chapter” in life.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank you for the overwhelming support. Please know that I very much appreciate all the love and your kind words,” the 23-year-old Filipino-German model said on Instagram yesterday, July 20.

“This is the new chapter I’ve talked about in a recent post and I humbly ask for your continued support,” Wroblewitz said.

Despite initially keeping it a secret, Wroblewitz noted that what she said in past interviews was true, noting she has “always considered dipping my toes in pageantry and committing to it when I felt ready.”

“It was not until I received my sign from the Universe, that I knew I couldn’t wait for that feeling of readiness and that I’d have to take that first step in order to feel ready,” she said.

“I’ve shared the importance of getting out of your comfort zone as a means to grow as a person and that’s what I’m doing once again. This feels new and to be honest, I’m terrified but I’ve come to realize that I just fear the unknown,” Wroblewitz added.

Wroblewitz emphasized that what she fears the most, however, is “living a life of regrets,” which is why she decided to join Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

“I don’t want to grow old thinking that I should’ve joined, alternatively I would like to say ‘I’m glad I’ve joined’. I’ve learned to stop saying ‘one day’ and instead I say ‘day 1,’” she stressed.

“I hope through this I inspire you to reach for the Universe. It’s all up to you. You can achieve anything you put your mind to and sometimes if you believe hard enough the Universe will conspire in helping you succeed,” she added.

Wroblewitz’s post came a day after Miss Universe Philippines announced this year’s pageant delegates, who include actress Kisses Delavin, Binibining Pilipinas Tourism 2012 Katrina Dimaranan and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Mae Bautista, among others.

Wroblewitz is most known for being the first Filipina to win in “Asia’s Next Top Model.” She claimed the “top model” title during the show’s fifth season in 2017.

She also used to host on GMA Network’s “Eat Bulaga,” but left the show back in 2019. Just last month, Wroblewitz signed with ABS-CBN talent management arm Star Magic.

Wroblewit and fellow delegates will go through a series of challenges to determine who will advance in the next stage of the competition, according to Miss Universe Philippines.

Each challenge will trim the roster until only the top 30 candidates remain, who will then proceed to the live-interview segment before a panel of judges. Fans will be able to watch the live coronation on Sept. 25. /ra