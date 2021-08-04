High-value individual nabbed with P2.38M worth of shabu in San Nicolas Proper

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A high-value individual was arrested by authorities with 350 grams of suspected shabu worth P2.38 million during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Nicolas Proper around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, head of the City Intelligence Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CIU-CCPO) identified the suspect as David Entia, 27, who resides in the said barangay.

Other pieces of evidence seized from Entia were a caliber .45 with a magazine loaded with three ammunition and cash amounting to P2,500.

Caballes said Entia was considered a high-value individual at the regional level, who can dispose of 500 grams to a kilo of ‘shabu’ in a week.

His area of operation was reportedly in Barangay San Nicolas and neighboring barangays in Cebu City.

The suspect, who was under surveillance for two weeks, however, has no previous police record.

The operation against Entia was conducted by the CIU, City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Caballes disclosed that Entia’s source of illegal drugs was a certain “Glenn”, who is currently detained at the Male Dormitory of the Cebu City Jail.

He added that Entia received a supply of illegal drugs for the last four months starting on the second week of April this year. /rcg

