Roxas Vanguards take Game 1 via OT in VisminCup semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards outlasted the JPS Zamboanga City, 91-84, in overtime to take Game One of their best-of-three semifinals series in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg on Wednesday evening, August 4 at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Trailing by as many as 18 points, the fourth-seeded Vanguards clawed all the way back to shock fifth seed Zamboanga City in overtime.

Veterans Leo Najorda and Chito Jaime stepped up big time for Roxas.

Najorda scored the first seven points in overtime while Jaime followed it up with a three-point shot as the Vanguards cruised ahead, 87-81, with 1:09 left after a tight regulation.

JPS, who was shooting a high 13-of-15 from the line prior to overtime, all of a sudden turned cold, going 4-of-8 in the most crucial moments of the game.

Down by 10 entering the fourth period, the Vanguards were able to tie the game at 75 all on Najorda’s layup with 19.7 seconds left.

Zamboanga City’s Fran Yu could have won it for them outright but his crucial layup missed forcing the game into overtime.

Najorda finished with 19 points along with five rebounds, a steal, and a block. James Castro also scored 19 points,with nine rebounds, and six assists, while Jhong Bondoc added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Jaime had nine points, including seven in overtime. Another Vanguard who stepped up was Jordan Sta. Ana who had 14 rebounds, eight points, and six rebounds.

Gabby Espinas led JPS with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Fran Yu and Mac Cardona fired 14 points apiece.

Rudy Lingganay scattered 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals for the losing squad.

Game Two is tomorrow at 5 p.m.

The Scores:

Roxas 91 – Castro 19, Najorda 19, Bondoc 15, Jaime 9, Sta. Ana 8, Camacho 8, Pasia 5, Reyes 4, Casino 4.

Zamboanga City 84 – Espinas 18, Yu 14, Cardona 14, Lingganay 12, Gaco 12, Jeruta 4, Ferrer 4, Neypes 3, Belencion 3, Wanimal 0.

Quarterscores: 12-27, 30-45, 53-63, 75-75, 91-84. /rcg

