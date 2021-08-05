Fire hits cable storage area in Mabolo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Fire investigators continue to investigate a fire that hit a cable storage area in a compound in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, past 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Fire Office 2 Fulbert Navarro of the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) said the fire broke out in a storage area of cables supposedly used for the installation of internet. The affected area was approximately 50 square meters of the compound.

These cables and two multicab vehicles were burned in the fire.

“Nasunog daw sugod ang installation sa cables unya wala nabantayan,” he said. “Amo pa’ng klarohon karon, balikan pa namo.”

Navarro said no one was reportedly hurt in the incident and that it only affected 10 employees who worked in a private company.

The fire was placed under control around 6:57 p.m., or 10 minutes after it was raised to first alarm at 6:47 p.m. It was declared fire out at 7:52 p.m.

For his part, Senior Fire Officer 2 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of the CCFO, said this was the first fire incident that hit the city in the month of August so far.

RELATED STORY

Septuagenarian dies in Talisay City fire