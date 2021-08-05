Fire hits cable storage area in Mabolo

By: Mae Fhel Gom-os - CDN Digital | August 05,2021 - 09:34 AM

Firefighters work to put out a fire that hit a cable storage area in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City past 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. | Photo courtesy of the Cebu City Fire Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Fire investigators continue to investigate a fire that hit a cable storage area in a compound in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, past 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Fire Office 2 Fulbert Navarro of the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) said the fire broke out in a storage area of cables supposedly used for the installation of internet. The affected area was approximately 50 square meters of the compound.

These cables and two multicab vehicles were burned in the fire.

“Nasunog daw sugod ang installation sa cables unya wala nabantayan,” he said. “Amo pa’ng klarohon karon, balikan pa namo.”

Navarro said no one was reportedly hurt in the incident and that it only affected 10 employees who worked in a private company.

The fire was placed under control around 6:57 p.m., or 10 minutes after it was raised to first alarm at 6:47 p.m. It was declared fire out at 7:52 p.m.

For his part, Senior Fire Officer 2 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of the CCFO, said this was the first fire incident that hit the city in the month of August so far.

RELATED STORY

Septuagenarian dies in Talisay City fire

 

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City Fire office, Mabolo fire

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.