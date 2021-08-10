IPI continues with its mission to provide care and wellness to the people; donates hygiene kits to Cebu LGUs

IPI (International Pharmaceuticals Incorporated), the homegrown pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor of innovative high-quality products, continues with its mission to provide care and wellness to the people in these trying times through “Alcohol with a Heart Project” — a project dedicated to providing Casino Ethyl Alcohol kits in vaccination centers of local government units in Cebu.

As Cebu remains unbending in the fight against COVID-19 and vaccination drives and campaigns are set up across many communities, Casino Ethyl Alcohol partners with the different LGUs as part of their movement dedicated to helping in these unprecedented times.

As one of the country’s known manufacturers and distributors of a diversified range of pharmaceutical and consumer products, IPI reminds everyone to put importance on proper hand hygiene.

As we continue this fight, Casino Ethyl Alcohol and IPI with its battlecry “Your Wellness, Our Passion,” reminds everyone to practice safety protocols.

With their Alcohol with a Heart Project, IPI provides Casino Ethyl Alcohol hygiene kits to a number of individuals in vaccination centers who got their dose of the vaccine as an additional sense of protection.

IPI has successfully started this campaign in Cebu City, Talisay City, Mandaue City, and Lapu Lapu City with the distribution of hygiene kits containing Casino Ethyl Alcohol, Casino Femme with Dual Moisturizer, facemasks, and Bioderm Soap.

Aside from the individuals who received their vaccination shots, Casino Ethyl Alcohol also provided front liners, community health workers, and volunteers with products to keep them safe as they work towards the safety of the people they provide service to. They received Casino Sanitizers Sprays and Casino Ethyl Alcohol products.

Committed to continuously delivering innovative solutions to improve the well-being of everyone, the company also donated Casino Alcohol Pumps to LGUs and establishments as well as put up Safety Protocol tarpaulins and stickers in select areas. The company has been dedicated to its donation drive since 2020 — upholding its core value which is “mapagmalasakit” with Casino Ethyl Alcohol.

IPI and Casino Ethyl Alcohol will continue to provide “proteksyon at pag-aalaga” in this global pandemic and would like to spread the message that the brand will try its best to support, care, and be with the community; truly spreading the message of “Alcohol with a Heart” both in service and in brand.

