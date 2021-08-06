DOH-7: Community transmission present in Cebu, 4 more Delta variant cases in Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) said that four more cases of the Delta variant were confirmed in Lapu-Lapu City.

However, these cases have already recovered as their samples were taken on July 4 to 10, 2021.

The four cases were two 10-year-olds, one 27-year-old, and one 60-year-old.

In fact, they were part of the 123 samples sent that month to the Philippine Genome Center (PGC), from which the first 32 Delta variants from Cebu were recorded.

Doctor Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist, said in a text message to the media that these newly confirmed cases had been endorsed to the local government unit (LGU) for contact tracing.

“We sent a total of 123 samples covering the period of July 4 to10. All samples collected were from the community,” Dr. Loreche said.

“Then two nights ago we received the information that four additional Delta variants from out of the 123 samples sent to PGC turned out positive. These four additional positive are from Lapu Lapu City, all of these are recovered, and contact tracing are currently being checked,” she said.

Community transmission

Although all 36 Delta variant cases have already been handled by their respective local government units (LGUs), the DOH-7 sees this as an indication of community transmission because none of the cases had history of travel.

The DOH-7 said that the Delta variant was highly transmissible and it could be observed with Cebu’s present situation.

“Other variants of concern will keep on coming as the virus will continue to mutate as transmissions is uncontrolled,” said Loreche.

In past statements, the DOH-7 said there was evidence of the presence of the Delta variant, which would correspond to the rise in Cebu’s cases.

Of the 36 Delta variant cases, at least two had already died of the illness.

