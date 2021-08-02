Chan: Delta variant hits 10 Lapu-Lapu barangays

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has identified 10 barangays that have been hit by the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the city.

He said the deadly Delta variant had already penetrated barangays Looc, Basak, Babag, Pusok, Pajo, Marigondon, Agus, Bankal, Maribago, and Mactan.

Chan, however, assured that some of those afflicted by the deadly variant had already recovered from the disease.

All those afflicted by this variant are and were isolated in the City’s isolation centers or hospitals.

Chan also offers four effective solutions to avoid being struck by this new COVID strain.

“Follow health protocols, hugot na pag-ampo, hugot na pag amping, ug bakunado ka,” Chan said.

(Follow health protocols, fervent prayers, being careful, and being vaccinated.)

He said based on hospital records here and in Cebu City, those in critical condition and severe cases were those who were not vaccinated.

Mayor Chan is asking for everyone’s cooperation and discipline to fight this serious pandemic.

“I take this opportunity nga manawagan ta sa atong mga kaigsuonan, nga magtinabangay ta niining atong problema nga gi-atubang karon, nga naa pa si COVID -19 ug naay bag-o nga variant,” he said.

(I take this opportunity to call on our brothers, that we help each other in this problem that we are facing today that COVID-19 is still here and there is a new variant.)

Chan also describes the start of the 14-day modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in the City as “so far, so good.”

At the start of MECQ, Chan said that all public transport ply their routes serving commuters; 100 percent of Mactan Export Zone Authority (MEPZ) workplaces continue; malls are open, restaurants are open but with limited capacity. Dine-in is 20 percent and al fresco is 50 percent.

Similarly, salons and barbershops are open but with limited customers.

“Generally ang panginabuhi naa, ang ato lang strictly implement health protocols, as kinahanglan kita magbinantayon sa pagsud aning Delta Variant,” the mayor said.

(Generally, our livelihood is still there, what we are doing is strictly implementing health protocols because we have to be vigilant of this Delta variant.)

Chan also said that the city’s vaccination capacity had been increasing every day.

The City started with 6,000 daily and last Friday, July 30 health workers vaccinated 7,000 individuals.

He encouraged those, who already have QR codes, to send them to the City mayor’s FB account for their scheduled vaccination.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: MECQ implementation in Lapu-Lapu City starts

Cebu City EOC: Delta variant may be the cause of COVID cases spike

165 of Delta variant cases were detected locally — DOH

‘War has changed’, CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant

Delta variant cases in Mandaue have fully recovered — mayor

/dbs