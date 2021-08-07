LnB Cebu City promises to improve services to 80 barangays

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Liga ng mga Barangay (LnB) – Cebu City Chapter is planning to produce an operations manual that will serve as guide on the delivery of “improved services” to the city’s 80 barangays.

The manual will contain inputs from the Process Assessment and Evaluation of Operations training that was attended by personnel of its administrative, accounting and engineering sections.

“Participants drafted a process flow for each service provided to the barangays and for internal support,” LnB president and Cebu City Councilor Franklyn Ong said in a statement that was posted on the Liga’s official Facebook page.

Engineering personnel were made to come up with a process flow on the Program of Works and Estimates (POWE) preparation, technical advisory (site inspection), PHILGEPS posting, and bid evaluation preparation.

They also produced a process flow on internal services for the maintenance, safety and security of the LnB office that is located at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Admin section personnel were tasked to identify the services offered by the department that includes the processing of financial assistance for barangay officials and workers and the compensation benefits for LnB personnel.

The accounting section personnel, for its part, worked on how to improve the preparation of PPSAS report, BIR remittances, and the provision of technical advice. “Output from this activity will be used as inputs for the creation of an operations manual that will serve as a guide for the LnB towards continuous improvement,” Ong said.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy