Andi Eigenmann shares how she got through a tough 2011

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Before living her best life on the island of Siargao, Andi Eigenmann shared a time she struggled with her mental health.

In an Instagram post she shared, Friday, August 6, she opened up how 2011 was such a rollercoaster ride for her.

“It was instant nostalgia. I remember this time like it was just yesterday. Admittedly, wasn’t the best time for me in terms of my mental health, but there were hella good times too, of course. I am always grateful for everything I went through to get here. Both the good and the bad. The lessons learned and all the blessings. Especially the greatest one of all: ELLIE!” reads the caption.

Her instant trip down memory lane happened when a photographer friend of hers Roy Macam sent her a photo of a 21-year-old Andi and a four-month-old Ellie.

She said that it was not the best time for her mental health but still managed to pull through because of Ellie’s light in her life.

“The light of my life. It’s been a decade since, and I only hope to be doing you proud as your mother.♥️ miss you my girl!” she added.

Ellie, 9, is now off the island and is living in the city with her father Jake Ejercito for a month.

Eigenmann also shared their quick trip to Surigao City, Saturday, August 9, with her fiancè Philmar Alipayo to get the newest member of the Happy Islanders Fam, a new car.

Looks like Eigenmann is getting the best things in life little by little as she learns to navigate through the dark times and focus on the good stuff in life— her family. /rcg