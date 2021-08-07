Petecio to carry PH flag at closing ceremonies of Tokyo Games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nesthy Petecio the Philippines’ silver medalist in women’s featherweight boxing was designated to carry the country’s tricolors at the closing ceremonies of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, August 8, at the Tokyo National Stadium.

POC President, Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said in a press release that they vested the honor on Petecio being the country’s first female medalist in Olympic boxing.

Petecio along with fellow Filipina boxer Irish Magno is still in Tokyo, Japan along with men’s middleweight boxing bronze medalist Eumir Marcial to cheer for fellow boxer Carlo Paalam during the latter’s gold medal match held today.

Paalam failed in his bid for the men’s flyweight gold and had to settle for the silver.

Joining them in the closing ceremony will be their coaches and Pilipinas Skateboarding president Carl Sambrano.

During the opening ceremony, Cebu-born Fil-Japanese Judoka Kiyomi Watanabe served as the Philippines’ flag bearer.

The Tokyo Games was so far the most productive for the Philippines.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz ended the country’s 97-year wait for the gold medal after ruling the women’s -55 category. The Philippines also captured two silver medals and a bronze courtesy of its boxers.

Diaz returned to the country right after the conclusion of the weightlifting competitions. /rcg

