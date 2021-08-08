Gabo of Basilan Peace Riders is MVP of VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hesed Gabo of the Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders was crowned the “Most Valuable Player” of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg on Sunday.

Gabo led the Peace Riders to an immaculate 8-0 record in the eliminations to gain an outright finals berth.

“Unang una, salamat sa Panginoon na nandito kami ngayon sa Finals. Salamat din sa teammates ko saka sa coaches ko,” said the newly-minted MVP.

The 5-foot-9 point guard tallied 10.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 8 outings.

He also made the league’s second-ever triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 17 assists in a 140-106 victory over MisOr Brew Authoritea last July 23.

Gabo’s 17 assists also set a new record for most assists in VisMin history, shattering ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes’ Jerick Cañada’s 15-assists landmark back in the Visayas Leg.

Joining Gabo in the Mythical Team were teammate Michael Mabulac, MVP runner-up James Castro (Petra Cement-Roxas), John Wilson (Clarin), and Jerwin Gaco (Zamboanga City).

Castro was the man who stepped up for the Vanguards during their five-game win streak in the eliminations.

In those five games, he averaged 16. 4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. Meanwhile, in their three defeats, he only had 6.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

Wilson was the first-ever player to produce a triple-double in league history, unloading 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 98-65 win over Iligan on July 20.

Bruising big men Mabulac and Gaco each delivered two double-doubles for their squads.

Rich Guinitaran was the runaway winner for the Top Homegrown Player plum, boasting averages of 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while leading Pagadian to the third seed.

/dbs

