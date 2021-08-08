Nine nurses hired for Lapu-Lapu hospital — Mayor Chan
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government was already able to hire 9 additional nurses that woould be deployed in hospitals in the city.
Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that these nurses were locally hired by them and would be assigned at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital (LLCH).
He also said that they were still waiting for the Department of Health (DOH)-7 to allocate nurses to their hospitals, as the city planned to expand their COVID-19 bed allocations.
“Wala pako kabaw kung pila ang ihatag para sa Lapu-Lapu nga allocation. Sila’y mo-allocate pero kita la’y mo-sweldo,” Chan said.
(We don’t know how many they will give for the Lapu-Lapu allocation. They will be the ones to allocate but we will be ones paying their salaries.)
Chan said that they were planning to expand 30 COVID-19 beds for LLCH, 30 beds for Mactan Doctors’ Hospital, and 9 beds for ARC Hospital.
He said that ARC Hospital would only add nine COVID-19 beds since the hospital was undermanned.
Based on the Facebook post of the mayor, there are currently 105 COVID-19 positive patients confined in hospitals in the city.
Of this number, 16 were severe and critical, while 89 manifested moderate symptoms.
From August 1 to 6, 2021, the city has also recorded 18 cases of deaths. All of them were unvaccinated with ages ranging from 30 to 80 years old.
RELATED STORIES
Lapu-Lapu opens new vax site in Marigondon
No more walk-ins in Lapu-Lapu vax sites unless scheduled individual won’t show up – Chan
Lapu-Lapu City needs 160 nurses
Lapu-Lapu sends medical team to vaccinate Caubian residents
Lapu-Lapu jabs 16K people since EO on unvaccinated people issued
Lapu-Lapu notes low turnout of senior citizens in vaccination rollout
Increase basic pay for nurses, Cebu City Council appeal to private hospitals
/dbs
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.