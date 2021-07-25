Basilan Peace riders rout JPS Zamboanga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders continue their dominant performance in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg after they lopsidedly defeated JPS Zamboanga City,133-67, at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The Peace Riders etched a new league-record of 66 point lead eclipsing the Visayas leg’s 38-point lead of the MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars’ against the Tubigon Bohol Mariners,104-66.

With the win, the Basilan Peace Riders ties league-leader Clarin Sto. Niño atop the standings with identical, 6-0, (win-loss) records.

Also, Basilan and Clarin are set to clash tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Michael Juico led Basilan with 21 points and 5 rebounds. Chris Bitoon almost had a double-double with 15 points and 8 assists, while Michael Mabulac chimed in with 14 points and six rebounds. Abdullah Ramzi Latip in his first game for Basilan dropped 12 points.

Jerwin Gaco paced Zamboanga City anew with 17 points and 6 rebounds, while Wang Alvarez added 10 points.

JPS missed the services of veteran players Gabby Espinas and Rudy Lingganay who are both nursing minor injuries.

JPS finished the eliminations at 4-4, at fifth place.

The Scores:

Basilan 133 – Juico 21, Bitoon 15, Mabulac 14, Collado 12, Latip 12, Bringas 11, Baloria 9, Hallare 7, Gabo 6, Saliddin 6, Uyloan 5, Siruma 5, Taganas 4, Manalang 4, Lunor 2

Zamboanga City 67 – Gaco 17, Alvarez 10, Cardona 9, Yu 7, Salim 6, Belencion 4, Ferrer 4, Neypes 3, Jumao-as G 3, Wanimal 2, Jumao-as N 2, Jeruta 0, Matias 0

Quarterscores: 33-17, 51-31, 89-49, 133-67

/dbs