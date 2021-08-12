Alapag thankful for return to Kings’ bench in NBA Summer League

MANILA, Philippines—Jimmy Alapag is in his second go-around with Sacramento in the NBA Summer League as he continues to seek coaching opportunities since returning to the United States in 2020.

The PBA legend is part of head coach Bobby Jackson’s staff in the Kings’ bench in the NBA’s offseason showcase.

A familiar face in the Kings’ bench, Alapag made his return to the team following his first stint in 2019 upon the invitation of then-general manager Vlade Divac.

“So thankful for this opportunity,” posted Alapag on Instagram. “Excited to be back! Will continue to represent the Philippines proudly!”

Sacramento also posted a short retrospective of Alapag’s path to the Summer League that included the legendary point guard’s achievements in the PBA and in the ASEAN Basketball League as a coach.

The Captain becomes a King 👑@JAlapag3’s Journey to the NBA: A thread ⬇️ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 11, 2021

“The Captain becomes a King,” posted the Kings on Twitter, referring to one of Alapag’s nicknames during his playing days.

“He is currently making a run to enter the NBA as an assistant coach, with an opportunity this summer to be an assistant coach for the Kings Summer League team!” posted the Kings.

