God’s Grace Farm gives back to medical frontliners, to donate 1,000 boxes of organic produce

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is blessed with bountiful organic produce from its hardworking farmers, who make sure to use sustainable farming practices and techniques.

This is a big plus for many because fresh vegetables and fruits are readily available in the markets to be consumed putting them a step closer to gaining a healthy lifestyle.

For entrepreneur Gigi Uy, planting organic produce was only a means to have fresh stocks for her husband in 2014. Fast forward to today, Gigi’s farm, God’s Grace Farm, is one of the most established fresh harvest providers in Cebu.

When Gigi’s husband underwent medical surgery seven years ago, he requested to switch to a vegetable diet and eat leafy vegetables. This led her to start her own backyard garden.

From a simple garden planted with kangkong (water spinach), God’s Grace Farm is now a 6-hectare organic farm in Barangay Tal-ot, Barili.

God’s Grace Farm has a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, grains, and several kinds of livestock.

Read more: Bizwoman sees God’s grace in her organic farming venture

With the farm’s progress, God’s Grace Farm gives back to the modern heroes in these trying times — the brave medical frontliners from different hospitals in Cebu.

“We depend on the frontliners and backliners, without them we have nowhere to go. Let us support them in prayers and deed. Let us help in even the smallest way we can.” -Gigi Uy

Just in time for National Hospital Week, God’s Grace Farm was able to donate 200 boxes of organic vegetables, fruits, PPEs, and more to medical frontliners including nurses, emergency room staff, resident doctors, janitors, guards to name a few last August 7, 2021.

Why do they do this, you ask?

God’s Grace Farm now has a goal of donating 1,000 more boxes to different hospitals in Cebu to give back.















Parable of the talents in the bible, “make use and let grow of what God had given us,” Gigi shared.

Asked about the long-term plan of God’s Grace Farm, Gigi said that they want to be able to serve as long as they can.

“We depend on the frontliners and backliners without them we have nowhere to go to. Let us support in prayers and deed. Let us help in even the smallest way we can,” Gigi said.

Many medical frontliners and hospitals have taken to social media to air their appreciation to God’s Grace Farm and expressed their gratitude for Gigi and her team. /rcg