Vice Ganda: We will thrive in the midst of this crisis

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Comedian Vice Ganda admits he thrives together with the rest of his crew in “Its Showtime” for beloved network ABS-CBN.

In the first part of Ogie Diaz’s vlog Ganda shares how he makes it a point to do his best in each segment for noontime show “It’s Showtime” to ‘prove’ to everyone that they can still make it work despite their network not having a franchise.

“It will be such a hypocrite on myself pag sinabi ko nga hindi kasama yan sa gusto ko. Na gusto ko may mapatunayan kami sa ABS-CBN na kahit ginanyan niyo ang network namin, we can still make it,” he said.

(I will be a hypocrite if I will say that that is not included in what I want. That we at ABS-CBN would want to prove that despite what you did to our network, we can still make it.)

Before sharing how he and the rest of the Kapamilya stars are thriving to make it work for the network, he also shared how the pandemic had affected him as a person and as an entertainer.

He recalled how empty it felt like for him to make an appearance everyday for “It’s Showtime” knowing that he would not be able to connect with any audience like before.

“Training to, para pag nagbukas ulit, mas bongga yun,” he added that this little hiccup in his career and the fate of his beloved noontime show.

(This is a training for the big show when the network would open again.)

